Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 83,811 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 69,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDB stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $60.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

