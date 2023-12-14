Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 422 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

WMB opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.