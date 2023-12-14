Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

FISV stock opened at $134.49 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

