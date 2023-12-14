Wallace Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.24 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

