PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in PG&E by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 127,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.79.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

