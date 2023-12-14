Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 959 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2489 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.