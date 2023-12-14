Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore cut its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Agree Realty accounts for about 2.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 67,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,745 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADC. BNP Paribas lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $75.71.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.