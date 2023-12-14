NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,610 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises about 3.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 97.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

