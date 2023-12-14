Community Bank of Raymore Has $2.25 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,995 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for about 1.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Read Our Latest Report on CLF

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.