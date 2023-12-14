Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at $12,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,201,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,287,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, New Street Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

