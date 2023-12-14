Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 938.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock traded up $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $56.84. 244,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,655. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 3.36.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

