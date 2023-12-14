U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Holdings Lifted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 177.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,710 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,726,000 after buying an additional 549,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after purchasing an additional 422,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,769,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,852,000 after buying an additional 332,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,957,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,003,000 after acquiring an additional 425,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 269,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLCA traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,327. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

