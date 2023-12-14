Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,388,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.2 %

PANW stock traded down $10.20 on Thursday, hitting $303.66. 1,370,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,268. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.87 and a 200-day moving average of $245.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

