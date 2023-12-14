Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $189.49. 1,960,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,700. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $165.10 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.71 and a 200-day moving average of $180.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

