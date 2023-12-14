Barclays Lowers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $28.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.12.

Get Pfizer alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.