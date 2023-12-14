Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $31,838,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OWL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OWL stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 1,759,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,403. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 191.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.11%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

