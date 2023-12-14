Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $58-61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.65 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PFE opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $54.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

