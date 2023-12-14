VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

