Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Boosted by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $34,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

