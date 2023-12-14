Invictus Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average of $75.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

