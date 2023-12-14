Family Investment Center Inc. Sells 27,333 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Family Investment Center Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,333 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,583,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,129,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,384,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,472,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 957,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

