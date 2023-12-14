Family Investment Center Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Family Investment Center Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $50.17.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
