Bowman & Co S.C. Has $4.13 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bowman & Co S.C. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $78.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

