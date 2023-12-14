Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $193.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

