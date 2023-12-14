Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 423 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 207.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $4,226,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.94. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

