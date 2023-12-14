Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 3,446 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.