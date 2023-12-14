Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Lowered by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.72.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

