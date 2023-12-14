Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 7,645 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $888,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.64 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.46.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

