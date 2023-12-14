Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Position Raised by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 599.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $32.83.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.