Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 3,480 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,553,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $58,359,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

