Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,825 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 138.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,942 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

