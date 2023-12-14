Invictus Private Wealth LLC Sells 264 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

IYW stock opened at $121.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.31.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

