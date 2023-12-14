Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.1899 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

