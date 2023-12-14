International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 5,948 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

