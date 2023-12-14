Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.49 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after buying an additional 966,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.90. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

