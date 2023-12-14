Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.5 %

PSX opened at $127.16 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.43.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

