Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,352 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $179.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $179.07. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

