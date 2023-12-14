International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.