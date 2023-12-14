International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.