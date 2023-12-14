Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.