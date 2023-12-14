International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

ARCC stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

