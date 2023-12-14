International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $50.28 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

