Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,961,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,574,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2,692.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 49,425 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $215.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.26 and a 200-day moving average of $201.07. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $215.60.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

