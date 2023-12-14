International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $12.68 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,682,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after buying an additional 5,098,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.26 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
