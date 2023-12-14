McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Sells 704 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

