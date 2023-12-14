First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 3.2% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after buying an additional 262,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,526,000 after purchasing an additional 226,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

