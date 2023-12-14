Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $31,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,728,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $55.54 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

