Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $773.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $781.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $678.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $687.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

