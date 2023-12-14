Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Takes $158,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

