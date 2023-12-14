M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $967,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,922 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Altria Group stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

